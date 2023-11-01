ADVERTISEMENT

Probe alerts sent out by Apple: Omar Abdullah

November 01, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - SRINAGAR

The National Conference leader criticised the Centre for the delay in elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday sought a probe into the snooping alerts flagged by Apple to the Opposition leaders.

ALSO READ
Centre has launched investigation into Apple’s alerts to Opposition MPs: Vaishnaw

“It should be investigated. Information was received earlier also that Israel’s software Pegasus was sold to this country and used to spy on people. Apple should share all the details and after proper investigation, the truth should be told to the people,” Mr. Abdullah, who is the National Conference vice-president, said. 

Addressing a public rally in Kupwara’s Karnah, Mr. Abdullah criticised the Centre for the delay in elections and said his party would do every bit to get statehood back to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Hacking a clear sign of panic, it’s against entire Opposition: Rahul Gandhi

“The NC will participate in the elections and will get Statehood back, come what may,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah reiterated his position that he would not directly participate in the polls held under the Union Territory. “I won’t contest the polls but the NC will not leave space to others and will participate in every election,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US