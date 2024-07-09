Pro-Khalistani ‘Sikhs For Justice’ group declared unlawful association for another five years

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 9 declared Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for another five years.

SFJ, a group advocating secessionist and pro-Khalistani activities in India, was first banned on July 10, 2019.

The group was founded in 2007 with Avtar Singh Pannun as its President and U.S based lawyer and pro-Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as its Legal Advisor. Mr. Pannun was declared a terrorist in July 2020. The U.S. has accused Indian officials of planning an assassination of Mr. Pannun.

MHA said in a notification on Tuesday that SFJ is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and is in “close touch with the militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent form of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of the territory of Union of India.”

It said that SFJ is encouraging and aiding the activities for secession of a part of the Indian territory and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

It said that the Central Government is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the SFJ are not curbed and controlled immediately it is likely to “escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country” and “it is necessary to declare the SFJ to be an unlawful association.”