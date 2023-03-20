ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in U.S.

March 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Washington

Community leader Ajay Bhutoria strongly condemned the attack by pro-Khalistan protesters on the Consulate of India building in San Francisco

PTI

Indian Sikhs protesting against the pulling down of the Indian flag from the Indian High Commission building in London shout slogans outside the British High Commission as a police officer requests them to leave the area in New Delhi, India on Monday, March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A group of pro-Khalistani protesters on March 20 attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is Waris Punjab De and why has its rise set alarm bells ringing?

"We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Also Read | U.K. officials vow to take security of Indian mission ‘seriously’ after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Soon thereafter, a group of angry protesters entered the consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with the rods that they had in their hand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Khalistani protestors take down tricolour, attempt to storm High Commission in London

There was no immediate comment from San Francisco police on the incident.

Community leader Ajay Bhutoria strongly condemned the attack by pro-Khalistan protesters on the Consulate of India building in San Francisco. "This act of violence is not only a threat to the diplomatic relations between the United States and India but also an attack on the peace and harmony of our community," he said.

In a statement, Mr. Bhutoria urged local authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for this attack and bring them to justice. "I also call on all members of our community to unite and promote peace and harmony," he said.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh: A radical preacher

FIIDS said it is extremely concerning to see that the U.K. and the U.S. have failed to fulfil the commitments as per Vienna Convention to protect diplomatic missions.

"We would urge law and order institutions like Department of Homeland Security [DHS], the FBI as well as the CIA to ensure that terrorism finds no place and support in the United States of America,” FIIDS said.

ALSO READ
Cannot stop Khalistan movement: Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh

It said that Pakistan's spy agency ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalisation with false propaganda. "We ask Indian Americans including Sikh-majority to rise against the extremism,” FIIDS said.

Expressing his “heartfelt solidarity” with the Government of India, Mr. Bhutoria said he stands with them during this difficult time. “Such heinous acts of violence have no place in our society, and we must all come together to condemn and resist them,” he said.

"Let us work together towards a world where all communities can live in peace and mutual respect. We must not let such incidents divide us or sow the seeds of hatred and violence. Our strength lies in our unity, and together we can overcome any challenge,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / Punjab / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US