Pro-Israel posters pasted, black ink thrown outside Owaisi's residence in Delhi

Owaisi's saying "Jai Palestine" while taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha had sparked a row among the other MPs.

Updated - June 28, 2024 01:06 am IST

Published - June 28, 2024 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
According to a police officer, four-five men reached Mr. Owaisi’s 34 Ashoka Road residence located in Central Delhi and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house about 9 p.m. Photo: X/@asadowaisi

A group of five men pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi on Thursday evening, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, officials said.

According to a police officer, four-five men reached Mr. Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence located in Central Delhi and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house about 9 p.m.

The lines like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel' and 'Owaisi should be suspended' were written on the posters.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online in which one of the miscreants said that youth of the country should be united against the politician, who does not say "bharat mata ki jai".

The Delhi Police however, reached the spot and removed the posters. By then, the men had gone away, an officer said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the people and legal action will be taken against them.

Mr. Owaisi saying “Jai Palestine” while taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha had sparked a row among the other MPs.

Also read | Asaduddin Owaisi should be suspended from Parliament: Telangana BJP

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness," Owaisi wrote on X.

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi wrote, "this is happening under your oversight. please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not".

"To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," he wrote further.

0 / 0
