Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination victory of dynasty over merit: BJP

The BJP on Thursday (October 24, 2024) termed Congress leader Priyanka Vadra’s nomination for the Lok Sabha bypoll from Wayanad in Kerala a “victory of dynastic politics and defeat of merit”. It also alleged that her affidavit on financial assets was having discrepancies.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the assets declared by Ms. Vadra in her poll affidavit were “way below” the assets she and her husband Robert Vadra possess.

He also accused the Gandhi family of “insulting” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, by not allowing him to join the filing of nomination inside the Collector’s office.

“It’s a victory of corruption of Gandhi family and dynastic politics and defeat of merit,” Mr. Bhatia said.

“Assets of Robert Vadra declared in the poll affidavit are lower than the Income Tax department’s demand.... The total demand raised by the Income Tax department is ₹75 crore,” he said, alleging that Ms. Vadra’s poll affidavit is a “confession of corruption” committed by the Gandhi family and Mr. Robert Vadra.

Accusing the Gandhi family of indulging in dynastic politics, the BJP spokesperson alleged that Ms. Vadra had been promoted so far despite not delivering on the responsibilities she was given by the party.

“She was made the Congress’ in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh and the party won just one out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. But Ms. Vadra was promoted and made in-charge of the party for the entire Uttar Pradesh in 2020. The Congress won just two out of 403 Assembly seats in 2022. Yet she was promoted and given the party’s ticket to contest Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll,” Mr. Bhatia added.

