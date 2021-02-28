Priyanka visits birthplace of Sant Ravidas

Congress general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid her respects at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi on the poet-saint’s birth anniversary.
Her visit is seen as part of the Congress’ outreach among the Dalits. The bhakti poet has a huge following among a section of Dalits, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Ms. Vadra visited the Seer Gowardhan in the city and attended a satsang on the occasion and ate in a langar.
Ms. Vadra tweeted that she had the good fortune to bow at the feet of Guru Ravidas, who inspired people to build an ideal society through the “gurumantra” of equality, service and goodwill.
Speaking at the event, Ms. Vadra said that the dharma started by Sant Ravidas was a true religion (sacha dharma). She said a true religion was a simple religion in which only humanity, mercy, compassion and service were important.
