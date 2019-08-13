Priyanka Gandhi says Jammu and Kashmir steps are against all principles of democracy

Breaking her silence on the scrapping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said “the manner in which this has been done is completely unconstitutional.”

Ms. Vadra, who was talking to reporters in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, said the NDA government’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir were also “against all principles of democracy.”

“There are rules to be followed when such things are done. Those rules have not been followed,” she alleged. The Congress would “always fight for the Constitution and for democracy.”

Ms. Vadra also downplayed the differing statements issued by Congress leaders over the issue. Many party leaders had broken ranks to support the Narendra Modi government’s decision.

Referring to fellow Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had welcomed the scrapping of the special status to J&K, Ms. Vadra said Mr. Scindia “is also in the CWC [Congress Working Committee] and signed the statement.” She added, “All are in agreement.”