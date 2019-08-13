National

Priyanka Gandhi says Jammu and Kashmir steps are against all principles of democracy

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pardesh on August 13, 2019.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pardesh on August 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

‘There are rules to be followed when such things are done. Those rules have not been followed.’

Breaking her silence on the scrapping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said “the manner in which this has been done is completely unconstitutional.”

Ms. Vadra, who was talking to reporters in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, said the NDA government’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir were also “against all principles of democracy.”

“There are rules to be followed when such things are done. Those rules have not been followed,” she alleged. The Congress would “always fight for the Constitution and for democracy.”

Ms. Vadra also downplayed the differing statements issued by Congress leaders over the issue. Many party leaders had broken ranks to support the Narendra Modi government’s decision.

Referring to fellow Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had welcomed the scrapping of the special status to J&K, Ms. Vadra said Mr. Scindia “is also in the CWC [Congress Working Committee] and signed the statement.” She added, “All are in agreement.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2019 5:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/priyanka-vadra-says-jk-steps-are-against-all-principles-of-democracy/article29074998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY