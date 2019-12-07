Priyanka says Unnao victim’s family harassed for last one year

Hours after the rape survivor of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh died of her burn injuries in a Delhi hospital, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday travelled Unnao and met the victim’s parents in their humble dwelling.

Later, she said they told her that the entire family was being harassed for the last one year.

Ms. Vadra said, “The accused mercilessly beat up the girl's father after entering the house. A 10-year-old girl, her sister-in-law's daughter, was also threatened and told they would get her name de-registered from her school.” In June, the accused also burnt the crops of the girl's father. “The family was tormented from all ends.”

Ms. Vadra said she was told that the pradhan of the village, who is among the five arrested for setting the girl ablaze on Thursday and is the father of the rape accused, was connected to the BJP.

“You can find that out. It is possible that they were being protected in some way. We have seen in the past that influential accused persons have been protected,” Ms. Vadra said when asked to comment on why she thought one of the two accused in the rape case had not been arrested earlier.

Adityanath’s directive

Soon after Ms. Vadra cancelled her day's meetings in Lucknow and left for Unnao, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun to visit the victim’s family. In Lucknow, Congress leaders and workers tried to take out a march near the Vidhan Sabha protesting the incident and were baton-charged by the police.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Vadra asked why the victim was not provided security by the government, given that a similar incident had taken place in the district earlier.

“Considering the previous Unnao incident [Kuldeep Sengar case], why didn't the government provide immediate security to the victim? What action was taken against the official who refused to register her FIR?”, she tweeted. She also asked what the government was doing to prevent ‘daily incidents of crimes against women in the State’.

Akhilesh’s charge

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, along with his State deputy Naresh Uttam Patel, staged a sit-in outside the gates of the legislative Assembly to mourn the death of the 23-year-old woman.

Mr. Yadav, who sat on a dharna, held the BJP government and the Chief Minister responsible for the death of the woman and claimed that the accused persons were linked to the BJP. “This is a black day for us living in today's society that we could not get justice for a daughter,” he told reporters.

Mr. Yadav said the case was not the first one under the BJP government. “If anyone is guilty of this incident, it is the government. Because this was in the knowledge of the government.”

“She was brave. Her last words were also that she wanted to live,” he stated.

Referring to the Kuldeep Sengar case, he said that even in that episode, the victim had to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister’s house to get action taken.