Priyanka in home isolation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in home isolation after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today. However the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days,” Ms Vadra, who is leading Congress’s campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, tweeted on Monday.

Sources say Ms. Vadra was supposed to address a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, but cancelled all her scheduled programmes.