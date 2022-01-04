National

Priyanka in home isolation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in home isolation after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today. However the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days,” Ms Vadra, who is leading Congress’s campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, tweeted on Monday.

Sources say Ms. Vadra was supposed to address a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, but cancelled all her scheduled programmes.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 5:48:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/priyanka-in-home-isolation/article38103951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY