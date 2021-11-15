National

Priyanka Gandhi’s son seen in Congress video

In July this year, Raihan held a photography exhibition in Delhi - “Dark Perceptions”.   | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy

A YouTube video uploaded by the Congress as part of its Jan Jagran Abhiyan on Friday shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 20-year-old son Raihan Vadra sitting along with her atop an SUV waving the Congress flag.

In the nearly three-minute-long video, Raihan is seen for three seconds. The video has already generated 3.7 lakh views.

So far, the Congress general Secretary’s son does not have a formal role in the party nor has he expressed the desire to play an active role. He is currently a student at SOAS in London and is also the co-founder of “i parliament”, an initiative that seeks to bring together students from schools across India to “discuss, debate, design and enact laws in a stimulated parliamentary session”.

In July this year Raihan held a photography exhibition in Delhi - “Dark Perceptions”. He picked up photography when he was with his mother at Ranthambore in 2011 as a 11-year-old and has since been following the passion.

Party insiders claim that Raihan has not shown any inclination of following his mother’s footsteps to take on a more formal role in the Congress. However nobody rules it out as both his uncle Rahul Gandhi and mother were initially reluctant to take on active political roles.


