Priyanka Gandhi’s former house allotted to BJP MP

The bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate by August 1 after the allotment was cancelled on July 1 has now been allotted to BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry official said on Sunday.

The Congress general secretary had been asked to vacate 35, Lodhi Estate within a month of the cancellation as her Special Protection Group security cover had been withdrawn, the Directorate of Estates had said. The bungalow had been allotted to her in 1997 due to security reasons but after her security cover had been downgraded to Z+ category in November 2019, she was no longer eligible for the accommodation, the official said.

The official said the residence would be handed over to Mr. Baluni, who had requested a change from his Rakabganj Road residence a few months ago, when it is vacated.