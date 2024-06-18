Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in Wayanad bypoll may be a gamechanger for Congress-led UDF in 2026 Kerala Assembly polls

The decision of the Congress to nominate AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the bypoll from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, following Rahul Gandhi’s relinquishment of the seat, appears to be aimed mainly at boosting the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s prospects in Kerala for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Congress party sources said the decision to field Ms. Vadra was unsurprising, given the Congress’s yearning to consolidate its gains in the Lok Sabha elections, unlike in the 2021 Assembly elections when it failed to return to power in Kerala. The shift in minority community votes, especially among Muslims, to the Congress has helped the UDF secure leads in 110 out of the 140 Assembly segments.

Many believe that Ms. Vadra’s charismatic presence will unify the warring factions of the Congress and stem the flow of leaders to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Besides, Ms. Vadra would rekindle the memories of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her grandmother, who had shared an emotional bond with the people of Kerala. Already, the handle of Congress Kerala has tweeted on X (formerly Twitter): “This is history! It is not Priyanka Gandhi who is coming to Wayanad, but India’s iron lady, Indira Priyadarshini.”

Wayanad a safe seat

Sources said Wayanad, with a demographic composition of about 60% minority communities, including 45% Muslims, remained a safe seat for solidifying the Nehru family’s influence in South India as well as leveraging the Congress’s minority voter base in Kerala.

With the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty wholeheartedly endorsing Ms. Vadra’s candidacy for the Wayanad bypoll, this has firmly signified that the Congress’ steadfast ally, frequently courted by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M], will loyally stay within the UDF fold.

Even when the Left parties and the BJP criticise Mr. Gandhi for relinquishing the Wayanad seat, the Congress leadership thinks otherwise. If he had vacated the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, there is no guarantee a Congress candidate or even Ms. Vadra would retain that seat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured power for the third time and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would, in all likelihood, marshal his resources to ensure a BJP victory, sources said.

With Ms. Vadra’s electoral debut in the bypoll, Kerala is likely to have a woman representative in the Lok Sabha. Perhaps, her victory is a foregone conclusion. Mr. Gandhi had won the seat by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes in 2019, and this time, his margin decreased to 3.64 lakh votes.

Debate on political dynasty

Just as Mr. Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad catapulted the constituency into the national spotlight in 2019 and 2024, the upcoming bypoll will closely monitor Ms. Vadra’s performance. However, her entry into the electoral arena has reignited the debate on political dynasty. Their mother, Sonia Gandhi, who opted out of the electoral race from Rae Bareli, is currently a member in the Rajya Sabha.