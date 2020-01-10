Priyanka Gandhi visits BHU, offers support to protestors

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the BJP government of trying to "break" the country and the constitution and praised those who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Varanasi.

Visiting Varanasi to offer support to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students and civil society members who were arrested and jailed for two weeks for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Ms. Vadra said she was "proud" of them for their 'struggle."

"What the government is doing is against the constitution. They want to break the constitution and the country," Ms Vadra told reporters.

Ms. Vadra also met the family of Sagir, a nine-year-old boy who died in a stampede triggered by a police lathicharge during the protests.

Over 60 persons, were arrested on December 19 while marching in protest against the CAA and the NRC towards the Beniabagh Maidan in the city.

Ms. Vadra said the students and activists were kept in jail for 15 days and serious charges were slapped against them for "holding a peaceful demonstration." "A lot of injustice has been done," she said.