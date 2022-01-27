Priyanka Gandhi virtually interacts with aspirants of railway jobs

NEW DELHI

27 January 2022 22:53 IST

Strict action should be taken against those who torture students, says Cong. leader

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday virtually interacted with aspirants of Railways’ Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) jobs who were allegedly beaten up by the police at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Separately, the Congress also urged the Centre not to cancel the earlier computer-based NTPC test as those who might have qualified to appear for the April-July 2020 exam might no longer be eligible if the exam was held all over again.

Advertising

Advertising

Protests have erupted since Monday in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over alleged discrepancies in the NTPC results declared earlier this month.

While students held demonstrations and blocked the railway track in Prayagraj on Tuesday, the protests to block rail routes turned violent in Bihar after a train was set on fire on Wednesday.

With the police action against job aspirants threatening to become an issue, the government on Wednesday suspended six police personnel and the Centre announced the suspension of NTPC and next level of exams.

Appeal to youth

“During the conversation today, youths who are preparing in Prayagraj told that they were beaten up after entering the lodges that are located a kilometre away from the protest site. This is sheer injustice. Strict action should be taken against those who torture students. Youth, in these elections, you decide ‘no job, no vote’,” Ms. Vadra tweeted along with a small video of her interaction.

“You are the next generation, future of U.P.. You should ask for your rights and seek accountability from them. You should ask them “what have you done for us?’ You should not vote just like that…,” Ms. Vadra says in the video.

Stressing that the Congress does not believe in any form of violence, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters that “the Congress is standing with the youth in their peaceful protests and for their just demands”.

“In 2019, when unemployment was rising like it continues to rise today, going into election, the Modi government issued a notification that stated that there will be examination for Group-D railway posts. About 1.25 crore youth applied for these positions. Three years have passed, they have still not been appointed,” Ms. Shrinate said.

“If you cancel these examinations and certain quarters are saying that could be cancelled, people who are eligible in 2019, will not be eligible in 2022,” she added.