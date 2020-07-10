NationalNew Delhi 10 July 2020 06:11 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra starts moving out personal belongings from Lodhi Road bungalow
Updated: 10 July 2020 07:14 IST
Ahead of the July end deadline to vacate the Lodhi Road bungalow, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has started moving out her personal belongings. A source told The Hindu that some of her belongings would be moved to the 10, Janpath residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress general secretary is expected to shift her political base to Lucknow where a vacant house of Sheila Kaul, Indira Gandhi's aunt, is being prepared for her. But the Vadras are reported to be looking for an alternative residence in Delhi as well.
