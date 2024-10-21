ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll on October 23

Published - October 21, 2024 09:18 pm IST - New Delhi

If elected, this will be the first time that Ms. Vadra will enter Parliament as a Member of the Lok Sabha and it will also be the first time that the three Gandhi family members will be in Parliament together

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of filing her nomination for the byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on October 23, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (October 21, 2024) called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and took his blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before filing nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad Parliamentary seat and starting the election, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji to take his guidance and blessings,” Ms. Vadra said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Congress leader will file her nomination, which will be attended by her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Kharge will also be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad bypoll: Who is Navya Haridas — BJP’s candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States and other prominent national and State leaders of the party are also expected to join in as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is looking to turn the occasion into a show of strength for their candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Vadra will lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 a.m. and will file her nomination before the District Collector at 12 noon on October 23.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in Wayanad bypoll may be a gamechanger for Congress-led UDF in 2026 Kerala Assembly polls

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat last week, the stage was set for Ms. Vadra’s electoral debut from the Kerala constituency that could see her enter Parliament five years after joining active politics.

The Congress had officially named her the candidate soon after the Election Commission announced the bypoll date. However, the party had announced her name back in June, soon after Mr. Gandhi vacated the seat and decided to retain Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

If elected, this will be the first time that Ms. Vadra will enter Parliament as a Member of the Lok Sabha and it will also be the first time that the three Gandhi family members will be in Parliament together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US