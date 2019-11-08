Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls demonetisation ‘disaster’ that all but destroyed economy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a “slayer of all evils”, saying it proved to be a “disaster” that has all but destroyed the economy.

Her attack on the government came on the third anniversary of demonetisation.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.

“3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet.

“Anyone want to claim responsibility?” the Congress General Secretary wrote, using the hashtag ‘DeMonetisation Disaster’.