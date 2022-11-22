  1. EPaper
Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra as it enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi will be joining the Yatra

November 22, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File. | Photo Credit: PTI via @priyankagandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

In a tweet, Mr. Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

"Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in his tweet in Hindi.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and workers, began the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

It has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.

