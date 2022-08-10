India

Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, isolating at home

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI New Delhi August 10, 2022 09:53 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 09:57 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for Covid again and would be isolating at home while following all protocols.

The Congress general secretary had also tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year. "Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she said in a tweet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Several Congress leaders have contracted Covid such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Party Chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for Covid in early June this year.

On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he has tested positive for Covid.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care," Mr. Kharge tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Read more...