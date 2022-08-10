Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, isolating at home

PTI August 10, 2022 09:53 IST

PTI August 10, 2022 09:53 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said she has tested positive for Covid-19 again

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said she has tested positive for Covid-19 again

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for Covid again and would be isolating at home while following all protocols. The Congress general secretary had also tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year. "Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she said in a tweet. Several Congress leaders have contracted Covid such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022 Party Chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for Covid in early June this year. On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he has tested positive for Covid. I have tested positive for #COVID19.



I request those who came in contact with me recently to to take care. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 9, 2022 "I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care," Mr. Kharge tweeted.



Our code of editorial values