Priyanka Gandhi slams government over Central Vista project in New Delhi

New Delhi:

10 May 2021 17:01 IST

“PM’s new residence & Central vista cost = Rs 20,000 cr = 62 crore vaccine doses = 22 crore Remdesvir vials = 3 crore 10 litre oxygen cylinders = 13 AIIMS with a total of 12,000 beds. WHY?” she tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the government over the Central Vista Project and questioned expenditure on a new residence for the Prime Minister when it could be utilised for COVID-19- related medical assistance.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista – the power corridor of the country – envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, the revamping of the 3km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice-President.

The government has brought the construction work for the ambitious project under the ambit of “essential services” to ensure smooth movement of labourers during the ongoing lockdown in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

“PM’s new residence & Central vista cost = Rs 20,000 cr = 62 crore vaccine doses = 22 crore Remdesvir vials = 3 crore 10 litre oxygen cylinders = 13 AIIMS with a total of 12,000 beds. WHY?” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other top Congress leaders have been asking the government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people’s lives.