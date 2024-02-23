February 23, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 23 slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the recent recruitment examination paper leak incidents and demanded a CBI inquiry into them and strict action against the culprits.

Referring to the recent Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, she said more than 50 lakh youths filled up forms for the test and this was the biggest examination in the history of the State.

“The form was for ₹400 and 48 lakh admit cards were issued. The paper was leaked before the exam. What must the children and their families be going through,” the Congress general secretary said. The same thing happened in the RO (review offer) examination and the paper got leaked, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This discussion is taking place in every village of U.P. The Government is sleeping. Boys and girls are shouting and protesting from Allahabad and Meerut to Lucknow, demanding re-examination. The government is humiliating them and beating them with sticks,” Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader asked who gets these papers leaked and how they get leaked. “Our country is going to the Moon and Mars. Can’t it conduct a foolproof test where a youth’s hard work is not stolen and his future not robbed?” she said.

Congress demands CBI inquiry

In another post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said her party had proposed a law on recruitment exams in Uttar Pradesh with provisions to stop paper leaks and corruption.

“In view of the paper-leak crisis, our demand is there should be a CBI inquiry into both the recent paper leak incidents and strict action should be taken against the culprits. An exam calendar should be issued in which the dates of advertisement, examination, and appointment are recorded and strict action should be taken in case of its violation,” she said in her post in Hindi.

The Congress leader also demanded that social justice observers be appointed to prevent corruption in reservation and added that to restore the confidence of youngsters, all examination forms should be made available to them for free. She also demanded that free buses and trains be provided to youngsters appearing in these examinations.

An agitation of civil service aspirants against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination entered its fifth day on February 23. The aspirants held a protest at the front gate of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.