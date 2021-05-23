Priyanka Gandhi says safety and health of Class 12 students matter

The Congress general secretary tweeted, ‘it is unfair and insensitive to expect children to take their exam wearing all sorts of protective gear for hours at a stretch’.

On a day when Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal is meeting State Education Ministers to decide on Board exams for Class 12 students, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that their health and safety matter.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said the children were under immense pressure and it was unfair and insensitive to expect children to take their exam “wearing all sorts of protective gear for hours at a stretch”.

“Students studying for the CBSE 12th grade examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Their health and safety MATTERS. Why are we not learning our lessons? Gatherings in closed spaces promote the spread of COVID. This wave has shown that children are vulnerable to new strains,” Ms. Vadra said.

The Congress general secretary, who had been pushing for cancellation for exams earlier, pointed out that many of the students were likely to have family members who were affected by the pandemic too and that would add to their present level of stress.

“I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months. I have said this before and am repeating it again. The mental health of children is as important as their physical well-being. It’s about time our education system incorporates sensitivity towards children’s well-being and starts taking these issues seriously,” Ms. Vadra said.