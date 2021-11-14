Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati to offer condolences on the death of BSP chief’s mother

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati at a Delhi hospital on November 14, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

New Delhi:

14 November 2021 14:30 IST

Ramrati, 92, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to a BSP press statement.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to offer her condolences to the BSP chief whose mother passed away at a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

According to a BSP press statement, Ms. Mayawati's mother, Ramrati, 92, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, the BSP statement said and mentioned Ms. Mayawati's father had died last year at the age of 95.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, Ms. Vadra went to the BSP chief's official residence 3 Tyagaraja Marg in Delhi.

BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra was also present during Ms. Vadra's visit.

Ahead of next year's Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP and the Congress have been engaged in some verbal duels in the recent past. While the Congress had accused the BSP of being a ‘B team’ of the ruling BJP, the BSP had hit back at the Congress by claiming it always made “false promises’ and that was why it was voted out of power from the Centre as well as most of the States.