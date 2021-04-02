Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign in Assam, Kerala and T.N.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday announced that she was cancelling her campaign schedule in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next three days as she was exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Posting a video on her twitter handle, she said her test report came negative on Thursday but doctors had advised her self-isolation for the next few days.

Though she did not reveal who she was exposed to, her businessman husband, Robert Vadra, reportedly tested positive. There was, however, no official word on it.

Ms. Vadra was scheduled to campaign in Assam on Friday, Tamil Nadu on Saturday and in Kerala on Sunday, the last day of campaign before polling in these States on April 6.

The Congress general secretary, who has been aggressively campaigning in all these States, expressed her regret for being unable to campaign.

“Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus. Although I tested negative yesterday doctors advise that I isolate myself for a few days. Unfortunately, I have to cancel the programme that was scheduled for me for Assam today, Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala day after,” she said in her video message.

“I like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there and I wish the very best to all the candidates for whom I was supposed to campaign. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious,” she added.