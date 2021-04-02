National

Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign in Assam, Kerala and T.N.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during an election campaign rally for the Kerala assembly polls, in Thrissur district on March 31, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday announced that she was cancelling her campaign schedule in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next three days as she was exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Posting a video on her twitter handle, she said her test report came negative on Thursday but doctors had advised her self-isolation for the next few days.

Though she did not reveal who she was exposed to, her businessman husband, Robert Vadra, reportedly tested positive. There was, however, no official word on it.

Ms. Vadra was scheduled to campaign in Assam on Friday, Tamil Nadu on Saturday and in Kerala on Sunday, the last day of campaign before polling in these States on April 6.

The Congress general secretary, who has been aggressively campaigning in all these States, expressed her regret for being unable to campaign.

“Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus. Although I tested negative yesterday doctors advise that I isolate myself for a few days. Unfortunately, I have to cancel the programme that was scheduled for me for Assam today, Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala day after,” she said in her video message.

“I like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there and I wish the very best to all the candidates for whom I was supposed to campaign. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious,” she added.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 3:07:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/priyanka-gandhi-cancels-her-election-campaign-in-assam-kerala-and-tn/article34222800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY