Priyanka Gandhi asks Modi why no action taken against Minister, son over Lakhimpur incident

“I want to know why this man [Minister’s son] is still free?” Priyanka Gandhi asks PM Modi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, in a video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, played out a 25-second viral video of Sunday’s incident at Lakhimpuri Kheri and asked why the government had not acted against those responsible.

“This video shows the son of a minister in your government crushing the farmers under his car. Watch this video and tell the country why this minister has not been sacked and his son has still not been arrested?” asked Ms. Vadra in the video that she posted on her Twitter handle.

“You have arrested Opposition leaders like me without any order or warrant. I want to know why this man is still free?” she added, referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ms. Vadra said that while the Prime Minister presided over a Azad ki Amrit Mahotsav function in Lucknow, he should remember that the farmers got freedom for the country and even now, their sons defended the nation’s borders.

“For several months now, the farmers are trying to raise their voice and you are negating it. I request you to come to Lakhimpur. Listen to the pain of those who got us our freedom, our annadatas [food providers], the soul of the nation. It is your duty to protect them, the Constitutional duty and your responsibility towards the Constitution,”she added.

In an earlier tweet to Mr. Modi, the Congress leader pointed out that she had been detained for over 28 hours without any order or an first information report (FIR).

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Ms. Vadra in Sitapur while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikonia village and since then lodged her at a guest house.

Congress workers have been protesting outside the Sitapur guesthouse since Monday, demanding her release.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The one who’s is kept in custody is not someone who gets scared. She is a true Congresswoman and will not give up. Satyagraha will not stop”.