Priyanka for CBI probe into ‘protection’ for Vikas Dubey

Why was the Kanpur attack mastermind allowed to escape to M.P., asks Cong leader

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked for a CBI probe into the alleged ‘grant of protection’ to gangster Vikas Dubey and questioned the Uttar Pradesh government about the gangster’s escape to Madhya Pradesh if security had indeed been tightened across the State.

In a tweet, Ms. Vadra accused the U.P. government of ‘complete failure’ and alleged that it wasn’t alert in handling the Kanpur ambush case.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in acting with alacrity in the ghastly Kanpur massacre. Despite an alert, the gangster reaching Ujjain exposes the chinks in security and points to collusion,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

Further, she alleged, the sequence of events exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion.

“‘No action’ on a three-month-old letter and the name of Vikas not being included in the list of noted criminals indicate that the strings of this matter are linked to high-ups. The Uttar Pradesh government should conduct a CBI probe to ascertain all facts and bring out the links of protection to him,” she added.

Keeping the pressure on the U.P. government, in a separate tweet, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the Yogi Adityanath regime over reports of sexual exploitation of minor girls as a fallout of an ‘unplanned lockdown’ in the State’s Chitrakoot region.

“Starving family in an unplanned lockdown...These girls have paid a terrible price to live. Is this the India of our dreams?” Mr. Gandhi tweeted as he tagged a news report on the issue.

On Wednesday, highlighting the media report, Ms. Vadra had urged the government and the concerned Commission to take immediate action on it.