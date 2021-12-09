Priyanka Chaturvedi serves legal notice on BJP MLAs

Mumbai

09 December 2021 05:31 IST

Sena MP demands apology for statements against her

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has served a legal notice on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkhalkar along with one Bharat Balvalli demanding apology for attributing a statement to her which she never said and causing damage to her reputation.

They had claimed that Ms. Chaturvedi, along with 11 others were suspended from Rajya Sabha made a statement that ‘We are not Savarkar to apologise’, and threatened to carry out andolan demanding her apology.

The notice stated that these claims were made by the three despite knowing that Ms. Chaturvedi never made such a statement. “It is evidently clear that the aforesaid defamatory public statements and social media comments have been made by you the Noticees with a criminal intent as a part of wide criminal conspiracy not only to defame her but also to instigate law and order situation causing disturbances to the peace, tranquillity and social harmony in Maharashtra thereby derailing it from the path of development and progress,” said the notice served by Ms. Chaturvedi.

The Sena leader has demanded an unconditional written apology within 15 days of receiving the notice and desist from further comments.