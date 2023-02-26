Priyanka calls raids by the ED an attack on the people of Chhattisgarh

February 26, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Raipur

Calling the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Chhattisgarh an attack on the people of the State, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the Centre was using probe agencies to influence the outcome of the Assembly polls in the State later this year.

Ms. Vadra made the remarks at a public meeting that was held after the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) 85th plenary session concluded in nearby Nava Raipur. The Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra public meeting, which was skipped by by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the three Congress Chief Ministers, besides other senior leaders from all over the country.

The raids by the ED in connection with an alleged illegal coal levy scam were conducted last week, days before the Congress event kicked off.

“The attack is not on them [Congress leaders and workers’ premises linked to whom were raided], not even on the Congress party, but on all of you, because the whole country knows that the kind of government is there in Chhattisgarh and the manner in which you are getting your rights,” Ms. Vadra said.

“They are looking at the elections ahead. They know that the Congress government has been good here and they will win again. That is why they have started these things [a reference to raids],” she added.

While endorsing her party’s Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the State for its welfare measures and attempts to promote the State’s culture — both expected to be key poll planks in an election year — she further claimed that the Centre didn’t like the fact that people were benefiting from the State’s policies and was hence trying to paint a wrong picture.

“... all the work that is being done for you is perhaps unmatched in the country. Today, Chhattisgarh is discussed in the whole country, there are discussions on your culture, it’s because of the Congress government. This is why the Central government wants to muzzle them and somehow portray that is government is not right for you, but you know what all works have been done for you here,” she said, addressing the attendees of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra public meeting.

Speaking about her maiden visit to Chhattisgarh, Ms. Vadra said she had heard about the region’s tradition and culture from her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and was now witnessing it first hand.

“I went to Sirpur (in Mahasamund district) on Saturday and saw a Buddha Vihar and a Shiv temple as well as tribal traditions, which show the togetherness and unity among the people, something that our Constitution believes in,” she said.

Ms. Gandhi also attacked the Centre on other issues, targetting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged proximity to business tycoon Gautam Adani who has suffered a decline in his wealth following a research report by short seller Hindenberg in January.

“Farmers in the country are earning ₹27 per day but a friend of the PM is making ₹1,600 crore per day. Youths are jobless but airports, ports, railways and PSUs (public centre undertakings) are being handed over to Gautam Adani,” she said. She added that while Mr. Modi’s government used the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (everyone together, development for all) slogan, it worked on the principle of “ mitra ka saath, mitra ka vikas” (ensuring friend’s prosperity/crony capitalism).

The reference to Mr. Adani was also made by Mr. Kharge in his address, as he accused the Centre of “dictatorship”.

“We are not free to raise issues related to the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and women there [in Parliament]. My speech and Rahul- ji’s speech were expunged. We did not use any derogatory words, we just asked questions about Adani,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, respectively, also addressed the gathering. While Mr. Baghel made the announcement that paddy would be procured at ₹2,800 per quintal in the next season (it is currently ₹2,640 per quintal), he also explained to the attendees in Chhattisgarhi the resolutions the party had adopted during the plenary session in Nava Raipur. Mr. Gehlot, meanwhile, accused the Centre of destabilising elected governments in Congress-ruled States, citing the examples of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Some party workers present at the rally expressed disappointment over Mr. Gandhi’s absence. Party sources said that Ms. Vadra’s mother, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, was unwell and he had chosen to stay with her. A sizeable crowd of people from Raipur and nearby areas had gathered at an open ground and many complained of intense heat, which the organisers also acknowledged