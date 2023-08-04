Privilege notices admitted against Derek O’Brien, Raghav Chadha

August 04, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Breach of privilege notices moved by ruling party members against Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.

BJP MPs Laxmikant Bajpayee and Surendra Singh Nagar moved notice against Mr. O’ Brien for posting clippings of his statement made in the House that had been expunged by the Chair.

According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, the two BJP MPs have alleged that Mr. O’Brien amplified the expunged statements through a series of posts on a daily basis over a week and allegedly insulted the dignity of the Council and authority of the Chair.

Another four MPs have complained against Mr. Chadha accusing him of “intentional and deliberate act of presenting misleading facts to the media” about the suspension of his colleague Sanjay Singh. The MPs have also complained about his “indecorous behavior and repeated violation of directions of the Chair.”

Two Opposition MPs are currently under suspension: AAP’s Sanjay Singh and the Congress’ Rajni Patil. Ms. Patil has been under suspension since the last session.

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh is also under investigation by the Privileges Committee.

