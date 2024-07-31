Privilege notice against Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha for blaming Kerala government for Wayanad tragedy

Three Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs from Kerala have approached Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requesting him to direct Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify his statement on Wednesday during a calling attention motion on Wayanad tragedy. The MPs criticised Mr. Shah for saying the State ignored weather alerts from the Centre.

Separately, CP(M) MP V. Sivadasan moved a privilege notice with Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha alleging that Mr. Shah had misled the Upper House and action must be initiated against the Union Home Minister for breach of privilege.

MPs John Brittas, A.A. Rahim and Mr. Sivadasan said in the letter to Mr. Dhankhar that Mr. Shah made factually incorrect statements during his response to the calling attention motions. “The statements in question have not only caused undue distress but also paint an unfair picture of the State’s gallant efforts,” they said.

Mr. Shah had alleged that the Centre had given alerts and warnings well in advance about the disaster but the State government failed to take actions, including the timely evacuation of people. “The area where the tragedy occurred had never been on red alert before the disaster. An orange alert was in place, which indicated rainfall between 115 and 204 mm. However, the actual rainfall far exceeded this prediction, with 200 mm in the first 24 hours and 372 mm in the subsequent 24 hours, totalling 572 mm in 48 hours. This far exceeded the initial warning. A red alert was issued only after the incident, at six o’clock in the morning,” the MPs said citing information from the State government.

They added that the India Meteorological Department did not issue any orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala from July 23 to July 28. “It was only on July 29 at 1 p.m. that an orange alert was issued for the Wayanad district, and a red alert was announced at 6 a.m. on July 30, after the landslide had already occurred,” they said.

“In light of these clarifications and the gravity of the situation, we kindly request the urgent intervention of your good self in setting the record straight as well as in obtaining a clear and accurate account of the events from the Union Home Minister. Such a correction is imperative to uphold the integrity of our parliamentary proceedings and to ensure that the valiant efforts of the State authorities are duly acknowledged,” they said in the letter.

Mr. Sivadasan said he has moved a privilege notice against Mr. Shah as his statement was a serious breach of privilege for all MPs.

