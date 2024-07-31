GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Privilege notice against Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha for blaming Kerala government for Wayanad tragedy

Actual rainfall far exceeded predictions and a red alert was issued by weather authorities only after the incident, three MPs say in letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Published - July 31, 2024 10:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Budget Session of Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Budget Session of Parliament | Photo Credit: ANI Photo/SansadTV

Three Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs from Kerala have approached Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requesting him to direct Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify his statement on Wednesday during a calling attention motion on Wayanad tragedy. The MPs criticised Mr. Shah for saying the State ignored weather alerts from the Centre.

Separately, CP(M) MP V. Sivadasan moved a privilege notice with Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha alleging that Mr. Shah had misled the Upper House and action must be initiated against the Union Home Minister for breach of privilege.

Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations stepped up as death toll crosses 200

MPs John Brittas, A.A. Rahim and Mr. Sivadasan said in the letter to Mr. Dhankhar that Mr. Shah made factually incorrect statements during his response to the calling attention motions. “The statements in question have not only caused undue distress but also paint an unfair picture of the State’s gallant efforts,” they said.

Mr. Shah had alleged that the Centre had given alerts and warnings well in advance about the disaster but the State government failed to take actions, including the timely evacuation of people. “The area where the tragedy occurred had never been on red alert before the disaster. An orange alert was in place, which indicated rainfall between 115 and 204 mm. However, the actual rainfall far exceeded this prediction, with 200 mm in the first 24 hours and 372 mm in the subsequent 24 hours, totalling 572 mm in 48 hours. This far exceeded the initial warning. A red alert was issued only after the incident, at six o’clock in the morning,” the MPs said citing information from the State government.

They added that the India Meteorological Department did not issue any orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala from July 23 to July 28. “It was only on July 29 at 1 p.m. that an orange alert was issued for the Wayanad district, and a red alert was announced at 6 a.m. on July 30, after the landslide had already occurred,” they said.

Wayanad landslide: Modi dials Kerala CM, assures all help from Centre

“In light of these clarifications and the gravity of the situation, we kindly request the urgent intervention of your good self in setting the record straight as well as in obtaining a clear and accurate account of the events from the Union Home Minister. Such a correction is imperative to uphold the integrity of our parliamentary proceedings and to ensure that the valiant efforts of the State authorities are duly acknowledged,” they said in the letter.

Mr. Sivadasan said he has moved a privilege notice against Mr. Shah as his statement was a serious breach of privilege for all MPs.

Related stories

Related Topics

parliament / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.