Private TV channels told to air messages asking people to follow COVID-19 norms during festivities

New Delhi

24 October 2021 18:43 IST

It noted that media has been at the forefront of informing people about the need to adhere to COVID-19 norms.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has told all private satellite TV channels to broadcast messages encouraging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and not let their guard down during the festive season.

The ministry said India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100-crore COVID vaccine doses but remaining vigilant remains crucial, especially during the festivals which should be celebrated with utmost precautions.

"In the context of the upcoming festive season, it is advised that private satellite TV channels may broadcast messages and other content to inform people about the crucial need to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, exercise due precautions, avoid crowded places, adhere to limits on public gathering, and not let our guards down," the advisory issued on Saturday stated.

"As you all are aware, with continued and collaborative efforts of the central and state governments, India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.”

"While vaccination is one of the prime interventions against COVID-19, the prime minister has emphasised that we must continue to exercise precaution by following Covid-appropriate behaviour (maintaining physical distance, wearing masks, regular handwashing etc.) to prevent the risk of future resurgence of COVID-19," the advisory stated.

It remains crucial to not let the guard down, especially during the festive season, remain vigilant and celebrate festivals with utmost precautions, it said, adding the health ministry has issued standard operating procedures of preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during festivals.