Private sector collaboration is next great phase of Indo-U.S. defence ties: Atul Keshap

June 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Defence technology collaboration between the private sectors of India and the United States is really the next great phase of cooperation for “the two greatest democracies on earth”, according to Atul Keshap, president of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), who added that whatever the two countries can do together will benefit the rest of the “free countries” of the world.

“I would add from a business perspective, private sector is where India truly shines and where India truly shows that it can deliver amazingly high quality components that are a great level of fidelity, timeliness and price. And so this private sector to private sector collaboration is really the next great phase of U.S.-India defence cooperation,” Mr. Keshap, a retired U.S. diplomat, said in a virtual conversation with The Hindu on various initiatives in the pipeline ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S.

Sending a signal

The India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), a new initiative to advance cutting-edge technology cooperation which Mr. Keshap described as a ‘wedding mela’, is set to be launched by the USIBC on June 20 and 21. It is designed to complement existing government-to-government collaboration by promoting innovative partnerships between U.S. and Indian companies, investors, start-up accelerators, and academic research institutions.

“I think our ‘wedding mela’ on June 20-21, INDUS-X, is a good sign between the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the U.S. Department of Defence of the signal that they’re sending to American and Indian companies that now is the time and this is the moment,” he said.

On U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s visit to India last week, Mr. Keshap said that it was a clear signal by both governments that they realised that each has to be the other’s preferred defence partner. “What I see is our two defence industries basically coming together to see how we can drive down costs for the taxpayer, how we can enhance capability,” he added.

‘Converging strategic perspectives’

Geo-strategically, these are very unsettled times and there is a rising apprehension about great power struggles, Mr. Keshap said, adding that while India had experienced this first-hand, Americans were also increasingly concerned about what the future may hold. “And so Secretary Austin’s visit and the agreements that have come out of it reflect an increasing convergence of strategic perspectives by Delhi and Washington that we should do more together, that the great democracies need to lean on each other and rely on each other for mutual defence,” he said.

In this regard, he stressed that one thing that is really critical in defence is to have a credible deterrent. India and the U.S. realised that a credible deterrent was the single greatest way to ensure peace, said Mr. Keshap, explaining that deterrence means that anybody who might try to start something thinks 10 times before they start something.

Cooperation roadmap

During Mr. Austin’s visit, India and the U.S. finalised a roadmap on defence industrial cooperation, which will guide the direction of policy for the next few years. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit India this week to finalise the agreements and modalities for Mr. Modi’s visit. In January, he and his Indian counterpart launched the Initiative on Critical and Emerging technology (iCET), under which several co-development and co-production initiatives are under discussion, including jet engine cooperation. Apart from defence, the major focus areas under iCET are semiconductors, cyber and space. “I think from a U.S. perspective, it’s good to have the semiconductor production in India. It is a deleveraging of risk because of over-concentration of that capability in geographies that are vulnerable,” Mr. Keshap said.

On the overall trajectory of the relationship, he said that America had technological proficiency and capability which had been proven on the battlefield. For a country like India that increasingly has the resources and desire to field an absolutely world-class deterrence, American technology is going to be a part of that, including Indian access to cutting edge technologies, he said.

Building for the world

“Our bureaucracies are political systems, our governments have to overcome their own desire to stick to their own procedures, and they have to really make that effort, and I think Secretary Austin’s visit proves that. I think INDUS-X and iCET prove it. This is a new era and we have to break down barriers and build meaningful ties and defence cooperation,” Mr. Keshap remarked.

Of the 200 member companies in the USIBC, a third are Indian, and two-thirds are American, while a very few are also global companies, according to Mr. Keshap. “Anything made in the U.S. and India — if we make it to the right standards — could be scaled out for all of the free countries of the world,” he said, adding that INDUS-X was a very potent opportunity for business to business collaboration, which creates the necessary scale and capabilities.

