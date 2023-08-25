Private medical colleges told to pay stipends in line with rules or face action

August 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned private medical colleges to pay stipends according to the regulations or face action.

An online survey conducted by the NMC found unpaid stipends, or stipend amounts lower than those offered in government colleges and stipends being taken back by the management – were the most common problems reported by MBBS interns and medical graduates in self-financed/private medical college across India.

“The Self-financed/Private Medical Colleges are directed to implement Regulation 13 of the PGMER, 2000. All the Self-Financed/ Private Medical Colleges are warned that NMC will take strict action for non-compliance with PGMER, 2000 regulations if any complaint is received in future,’‘ said a note issued by NMC.

A total of 10,178 responses were received from PG students and 7,901 responses from PG students of private medical colleges and the rest were either from students of Government Medical Colleges or DNB hospitals etc.

Analysis of responses from PG students at 213 Colleges in 19 States and 2 Union Territories showed that 2110 PG students of various private medical colleges across the country said they are not receiving stipends, 4288 students said stipends are not equal to sums paid in Government Medical Colleges in that State.

Also 1228 students said stipends were taken back by management.

The NMC said that according to Regulation-13 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (2000) — post graduate students of institutions in various States/Union Territories shall be paid remuneration at par with the remuneration being paid to Post Graduate students of State Government Medical Institutions/ Central Government Medical Institutions in the state.