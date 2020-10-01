National

Private firm to make 10 lakh grenades for Army

An Indian Army convoy moves towards Leh via the Manali-Leh road, near Manali on September 13, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special CorrespondentNew Delhi 01 October 2020 20:39 IST
Updated: 01 October 2020 20:43 IST

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with Economic Explosive Ltd. (EEL) of Nagpur for the supply of 10 lakh Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) to the Army at an approximate cost of ₹409 crore.

This is the first such contract with the private industry. So far, grenades were made only by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

“These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army. The grenades have a distinctive design, in that, they can be used in both offensive and defensive modes,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The MMHG has been designed by the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL), a lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and will be made by EEL with technology transfer.

