Private firm to make 10 lakh grenades for Army

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with Economic Explosive Ltd. (EEL) of Nagpur for the supply of 10 lakh Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) to the Army at an approximate cost of ₹409 crore.
This is the first such contract with the private industry. So far, grenades were made only by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).
“These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army. The grenades have a distinctive design, in that, they can be used in both offensive and defensive modes,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The MMHG has been designed by the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL), a lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and will be made by EEL with technology transfer.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath