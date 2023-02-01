ADVERTISEMENT

Privacy policy case | Supreme Court asks WhatsApp to publicise undertaking given to Centre in 2021

February 01, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Court was hearing a plea contesting that the contract between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents is a violation of people’s privacy and free speech.

PTI

Supreme Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on February 1 directed WhatsApp to publicise its undertaking given to the Centre in 2021 that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K. M. Joseph asked the mobile messaging app to give advertisement in five newspapers to publicise its undertaking given to the government.

Also Read | WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: High Court

"We record that the stand taken in the letter (to the government) and we record the submission of the senior counsel for WhatsApp that they will abide by the terms of the letter...till next date of hearing.

"We further direct that WhatsApp will give publicity to this aspect to the customers of WhatsApp in five national newspapers on two occasions," the bench also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C. T. Ravikumar said while posting the matter for hearing on April 11.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

