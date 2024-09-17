ADVERTISEMENT

Prison takes nine months to send detenu’s representation, SC orders his release

Published - September 17, 2024 02:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The court said that “in matters pertaining to personal liberty of the citizens, the authorities are enjoined with a constitutional obligation to decide the representation with utmost expedition.”

The Hindu Bureau

File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court has struck down the detention of a person under the anti-smuggling law on learning that the jail authorities delayed sending his representation against the restraining order for nine months.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai, in a 60-page judgment, found the conduct of the jail authorities “callous and casual”.

The prison officials had opted to send the detenu’s representation by ordinary post rather than email it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Gavai, who authored the judgment, ordered the man to be released forthwith, observing that “in matters pertaining to personal liberty of the citizens, the authorities are enjoined with a constitutional obligation to decide the representation with utmost expedition. Each day’s delay matters in such a case”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kochu Mohammed Shaji was detained on August 31 last year under the provisions of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974, to “prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the augmentation of foreign exchange in future”. Mr. Shaji was taken into custody on September 2, 2023, and put in detention in Central Prisons at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The judgment said the conduct of the prison authorities violated the detenu’s right under Article 22(5) of the Constitution.

“Prison authorities should ensure that the representations are sent to the competent authorities immediately after the receipt thereof. In the present era of technological development, the representation can be sent through email within a day,” Justice Gavai observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US