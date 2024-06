Priority will be to bring down airfare’, says Ram Mohan Naidu as he takes charge as Civil Aviation Minister

Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu officially took charge as the Minister of Civil Aviation on June 13. Mr. Naidu received a warm welcome with bouquets and shawls from party leaders. He took charge alongside his Minister of State (MoS), Murlidhar Mohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP's Jyotiradiya Scindia was the previous aviation minister. At 36, three-time Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam is the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

On bringing down airfares, the Civil Aviation Minister, speaking to ANI, said, "It is an important issue. My whole intention is to make sure that air travel is accessible to the common man. To make this a reality, the prices have to be affordable. My priority would be to bring down the prices (airfares)."

ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of Union government ministers with portfolios: Who gets what

Further, Mr. Naidu Kinjarapu said that as the youngest member of the Cabinet, he has been given the responsibility and he has a lot to prove. "We want India to lead in aviation infrastructure development. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will give civil aviation the top priority and a big push. Being the youngest member of the Cabinet, I have been given this responsibility, and I have a lot to prove here," he added.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Naidu defeated YSRCP's Tilak Perada by a margin of 3,27,901 votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the allocation of portfolios on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said, "Prime Minister Modi has given me a big responsibility. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this. I am very excited to fulfil this responsibility. After taking charge, I will hold a review meeting and plan for the future."

Mr. Naidu emphasised his commitment to enhancing the travel experience for all passengers, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Also read: NDA cabinet updates: Highlights on June 10, 2024

"Travelling by plane is no longer just for the rich. People from all classes are flying now, so I will strive to ensure better and more comfortable travel for them," Mr. Naidu told ANI.

Ram Mohan Naidu, played an important role in NDA's strong electoral performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Mr. Naidu entered politics in 2012 following the tragic demise of his father in an accident. He won the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat in 2014. He retained the seat in the 2019 elections too. Ram Mohan Naidu is also the National General Secretary of the TDP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.