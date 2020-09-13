Principal Secretary to PM comprehensively reviews COVID-19 preparedness

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to comprehensively review theCOVID-19 preparedness and response, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry.
“The meeting focused on evidence based learning on management of cases across the Districts and States and also discussed the stage of vaccine development and vaccine distribution plan,” noted the release.
The Ministry added that the need for district health action plans for long-term management of various aspects of COVID-19 was also discussed at the meeting.
The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Member, NITI Aayog Dr. Vinod Paul; Principal Scientific Adviser and all concerned Empowered Action Group Convenors; and Secretaries of the concerned Departments.
Mr. Mishra directed all concerned to an evidence-based preparedness for all aspects of COVID-19, with the active participation of districts and States for effectiveness.
“At the meeting the Health Ministry also discussed about the eVINPlatform focusing on the vaccine supply chain, beneficiary enrolment system and the delivery system once the vaccine is available,” said the release.
Member of the NITI Aayog made a detailed presentation on projections of cases based on various models.
