Principal secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary to hold meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR

A worker sprinkles water on trees as the air pollution level borders ‘severe plus’ category despite mild shower, in New Delhi on November 3, 2019.

A worker sprinkles water on trees as the air pollution level borders ‘severe plus’ category despite mild shower, in New Delhi on November 3, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary will hold a high-level meeting on November 3 evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.

P.K. Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting.

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on November 3 morning, with the air quality bordering the ‘severe plus’ category at several places.

Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till November 5.

Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on November 3 as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.

