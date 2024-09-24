GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Principal held for murdering girl in Dahod close to BJP-RSS, alleges Gujarat Congress

The school principal, Govind Nat, smothered the girl after she fended off his attempt to sexually molest her, said Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala

Updated - September 24, 2024 11:46 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Gujarat Congress on Monday (September 24, 2024) claimed a school principal, who was arrested for allegedly killing a 6-year-old girl student after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her, was close to the BJP and RSS.

The child's body was found in the school compound in Torani village in Singvad taluka on Thursday and a probe zeroed in on principal Govind Nat.

Nat, who was taking the child to school in his car, smothered her to death after she fended of his sexual assault attempt, as per police. He was held on Sunday.

Sharing some photographs in which the accused can be purportedly seen sitting with former state minister Arjunsinh Chauhan and attending an RSS event in the outfit's uniform, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathvadiya said, "Govind Natt is a political figure. In the photographs available on social media, Nat can be seen with BJP leaders and also attending events of RSS and VHP."

"It is clear from such cases that our daughters are not safe under BJP rule in Gujarat. These incidents are a disgrace to the education sector and has left parents worried," Mr. Kathvadiya said in a statement and expressed concern on the accused getting protection due to his political influence.

He also asked if BJP leaders would take out a candle march for "Dahod's daughter".

Responding to the allegations, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said his department worked closely with the police to solve the crime at the earliest.

"We worked closely with the police. It is a shameful act by a principal. Thanks to our efforts, police managed to nab him in 24 hours and sent him behind bars. We have already suspended him and our government will ensure the case will run in a fast track court for speedy justice," said Kuber.

Published - September 24, 2024 11:21 am IST

Gujarat / sexual assault & rape / crime

