Principal Advisor in PMO P.K. Sinha resigns

16 March 2021 15:04 IST

He cites personal reasons for relinquishing high-profile position

Former Cabinet Secretary and Principal Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) P.K. Sinha has relinquished his high-profile position on personal grounds.

Top sources in the government have confirmed the development to The Hindu.

Mr. Sinha’s sudden exit has triggered speculations and theories about possible causes that may have led to the resignation.

He was appointed in the PMO after the 2019 Parliamentary poll. Earlier, he served as Cabinet Secretary and, before that, was Secretary, Union Ministry of Power.

Mr. Sinha is a retired 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

His is the second high-profile exit from the PMO. Earlier, the PM’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra had resigned after the last Lok Sabha poll.