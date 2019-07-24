Prince of Arcot to lead haj delegation this year

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has been nominated by the Central government to lead the haj delegation this year. The nomination was communicated through a letter from Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday.

The Prince of Arcot, along with Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, Chairman, National Minorities Commission, as Deputy Leader, will lead the delegation to perform haj and Ziarath (visit to Holy Prophet’s Mosque, Madina). Sahiba Sayeeda Abdul Ali, wife of the Prince of Arcot, will accompany him.

The delegation will leave for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, on August 5 for 21 days. It will return after the pilgrimage on August 26.