Prince Charles discusses climate change with Indian experts

Britain's Prince Charles visits Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi, on November 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prince Charles visits India Meteorological Department

Prince Charles is meeting with Indian experts during a two-day visit to the country focusing on global challenges such as climate change and business sustainability.

The Prince of Wales discussed how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The British High Commission says he will meet with Indian business leaders in Mumbai on Thursday to seek their input on sustainable markets.

In September, he jointly launched a Sustainable Markets Council with the World Economic Forum.

Feb 18, 2020

