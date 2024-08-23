GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi in Ukraine: Detailed and constructive discussion between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy, says Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister said “This is a landmark visit. This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister visits Ukraine since we established diplomatic ties in 1992.”

Published - August 23, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2024.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

After the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed a press conference in Kyiv on Friday (August 23, 2024). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to the war-zone Ukraine.

Mr. Jaishankar said “This is a landmark visit. This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister visits Ukraine since we established diplomatic ties in 1992.”

PM Modi in Ukraine LIVE updates

The External Affairs Minister said Mr. Modi visited a multimedia exposition on children who lost their lives in the conflict. Mr. Modi will be meeting Ukrainian students who are studying Hindi.

Mr. Jaishankar said “This is the fourth meeting between the two leaders. They also had seven tele conversations.”

He added that “Leaders talked Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) to build trade which has gone down in recent times. Will have an early meeting definitely by end of this year.”

Mr. Jaishankar said “it was a detailed, very open and very constructive meeting between the two leaders”

He said that the Ukraine side wanted continued involvement of India in the peace summit. Mr. Modi and Mr. Zelenskyy discussed mostly about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The External Affairs Minister said “India has so far delivered 17 consignments of humanitarian assistance. Today we handed the Bhishm cubes which contain medical support equipment of 22 tonnes along with 10 gen sets.”

He added that India’s energy purchases from Russia also came up for discussion between Mr. Modi and Mr. Zelenskyy.

The External Affairs Minister said “What we did was explain to the Ukrainian side what was the energy market scenario. Today many energy producers are sanctioned making the market potentially very tight. And why today there is a compulsion, in fact not a compilation, but why it is in the interest of the international economy as a whole that prices remain reasonable and stable.”

