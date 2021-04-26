Prime Ministers of India and Japan discuss ‘Quad’, COVID-19

5G, submarine cables, strengthening of industrial competitiveness, diversification of supply chains figure in talks

India and Japan on Monday resolved to fight the COVID-19 pandemic jointly, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The observations on COVID-19 featured during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide which reviewed the status of ongoing initiatives like the ‘Quad’ involving Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. and pledged to complete bilateral developmental schemes.

“They highlighted the importance of close India-Japan cooperation to overcome these challenges, such as by working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development,” said the MEA.

Japan is under strict measures aimed at containing the pandemic which has intensified in an unprecedented manner in India prompting assistance from several foreign partners. Over the last year of the pandemic, both sides have assisted stranded citizens who were unable to travel home on time. The two leaders agreed to continue with such cooperation.

A statement from the Japanese side highlighted Tokyo’s commitment to a “rules-based free and open international order”.

PM Modi, Yoshihide vow to strengthen ties

“The two leaders confirmed the importance of Japan-India bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including Japan-Australia-India-U.S. quadrilateral cooperation, towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Japan. Prime Minister Suga also expressed “serious concerns” about China’s moves in the East and South China Sea.

The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in areas like 5G, submarine cables, strengthening of industrial competitiveness, diversification of supply chains and development projects in the northeastern state. The two Prime Ministers took note of the “steady progress” made regarding the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail.