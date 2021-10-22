Live updates: Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crores in India.

The Prime Minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece in The Hindu on October 22, he described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

Read More: Opinion | Responding to adversity with achievement

Editorial | Scripting history: On 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

10 a.m.

Prime Minister Modi congratulates Indians on reaching the vaccine milestone. He noted that the Government ensured that there is no VIP culture in the vaccination drive. He lauded Indians for the fact that India faces minimal vaccine hesitancy when compared to even developed nations.