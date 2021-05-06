Prime Minister reviews public health response to COVID-19

States should be given help and guidance on ramping up healthcare infrastructure, he says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation and directed that States should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

A release issued by the Centre noted that the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures was also discussed. “The PM noted that an advisory was sent to the States to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10% or more and bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds. PM also reviewed the availability of medicines and was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir,” said the release.

It said the PM reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months.

He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the States and that around 31% of eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose.